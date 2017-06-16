J-K: 6 policemen killed in Anantnag terror attack

[India], June 16 (ANI): As many as six police personnel were killed including an officer in a terrorist attack on a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

The incident took place in Anantnag's Thajiwara Achabal area.

Earlier in the day, an Indian Army soldier was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera district.

34-year-old Naik Bakhtawar Singh from Punja lost his life during the firing at 5:15 a. m.

India and Pakistan traded mortar shells, heavy automatics and small arms fire in Nowshera sectoron Thursday afternoon as later troops continued targeting forward Indian positions and civilian areas without any provocation at frequent intervals in border Rajouri and Poonch districts for the past many days.

The Pakistani troops have been using mortars, heavy automatics, Recoilless guns, and small weapons. (ANI)