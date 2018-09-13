J-K: 9 Security personnel injured in Kakriyal encounter

[India], Sep 13 (ANI): At least nine security personnel, including Deputy Superintendent of Police, were injured in an ongoing encounter with terrorists in Jammu's Kakriyal village.

Speaking to media, IGP (Jammu) SD Singh Jamwal informed, "Nobody is seriously injured. However, we have given them medical aid."

Amongst those injured were Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans also.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla district's Sopore area. (ANI)