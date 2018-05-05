  1. Sify.com
  J-K: After killing husband terrorists attack wife

J-K: After killing husband terrorists attack wife

Last Updated: Sat, May 05, 2018 03:04 hrs

[India], May 5 (ANI): The terrorists on Friday in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir attacked the wife of a civilian whom they had killed earlier in the day.

The victim has been admitted to the hospital and is in a critical condition.

Earlier, a civilian was shot dead by the terrorists in Baramulla's Sopore area.

The civilian was identified as Mohammad Ashraf.

Earlier today, terrorists hurled a grenade at a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The grenade exploded just outside the station.

Police inside the station fired a few shots in the air to deter the attackers.

A search operation has been launched.

No casualties have been reported yet. (ANI)



