J-K: After killing husband terrorists attack wife

[India], May 5 (ANI): The terrorists on Friday in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir attacked the wife of a civilian whom they had killed earlier in the day.
The victim has been admitted to the hospital and is in a critical condition.
Earlier, a civilian was shot dead by the terrorists in Baramulla's Sopore area.
The civilian was identified as Mohammad Ashraf.
Earlier today, terrorists hurled a grenade at a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
The grenade exploded just outside the station.
Police inside the station fired a few shots in the air to deter the attackers.
A search operation has been launched.
No casualties have been reported yet. (ANI)