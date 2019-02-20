J-K: Another Army jawan injured in Ratnipora encounter succumbs

Srinagar[India], Feb 20 (ANI): Another Indian Army jawan, Naik Sandeep who had sustained serious injuries during an encounter in Ratnipora area of Pulwama district in Kashmir on February 12, succumbed to injuries at Srinagar’s Army Hospital on Tuesday.Two security personnel, including the 32-year-old Naik Sandeep, had sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Havaldar Baljeet Singh, one of the security personnel, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on the same day.Late Naik Sandeep, who had sustained bullet injuries, was given immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital.Naik Sandeep had joined the Army in 2005. He belonged to Village Atali of Ballabh Garh Tehsil, Faridabad district of Haryana and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.The mortal remains of the Army jawan were flown for last rites to his native place. He was laid to rest with full military honours on Wednesday.“In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family of the martyr and remains committed to their dignity and well being,” a release from the Army said.In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the martyr on behalf of a proud nation. Representatives from other security agencies also joined in paying their last respects to the Army jawan. (ANI)

