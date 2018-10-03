J-K: Army busts terrorist hideout, seizes ammunition

[India], Oct 02 (ANI): The Indian Army on Tuesday busted a terrorist hideout here and recovered a large number of arms and ammunition.

Acting proactively on a tipoff, the Army launched a search operation in Kuddhararea of Kastigarh in Doda and raided a terrorist hideout which was housing a large number of arms and ammunition.

The arms and ammunition recovered from the spot include 2 AK-47, 03 magazines, 355 Rds, 1 Under-barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL), 4 UBGL Gren and 4 Chinese Gren.

As per sources privy to the development, this large recovery of arms and ammunition could have been part of any planned strikes to derail the peace and harmony in the region. The recovery of the cache has thwarted the nefarious plans of the terrorist outfits to launch any such lethal strike in the region. On September 30, terrorists hurled a grenade and opened fire at a police station in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. A policeman got injured in this terrorist attack and later succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)