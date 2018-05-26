J-K: Army camp attacked in Kulgam

[India], May 26 (ANI): Terrorists on Saturday fired upon one Rashtriya Rifles (RR) army camp in district Kulgam's Khudwani area in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The area is being cordoned off.

A search operation is underway.

More details are awaited.

This comes barely a day after when on Friday, terrorists hurled grenades at a camp of 34 Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

On May 23, as many as six civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Bijbehara in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. (ANI)