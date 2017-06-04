J-K: Army Chief pays homage to slain soldiers

[India] June 4 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday paid homage to the two soldiers who lost their lives in an attack by terrorists in Qazigund district of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

General Rawat told ANI that everybody must pay homage to these brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The Army Chief said, "I wish to inform you that for a soldier, work is his religion and therefore, we are often told that work is worship. Therefore, without mincing words any further, we must all pay our respect and homage to these brave soldiers who have attained martyrdom in the call for duty."

Two Army personnel were killed and four injured in an attack by terrorists on Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Qazigund district yesterday. (ANI)