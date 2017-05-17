J-K: Army cordons off villages, search ops underway

Srinagar: The joint search operation by the Indian Army and Special Operations Group in Shopian has concluded and the cordon has also been lifted off from the villages.

Earlier on Wednesday, Shopian's two villages - Heff and Shirmal were on lock down as security forces swept through the area for untoward elements.

Around 1,000 army personnel and police force had been deployed for the operation, which began at midnight on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, repetitive ceasefire violations by Pakistan still continue, wherein on Tuesday itself the Pakistan Army initiated ceasefire violation in Balakot sector.

The Indian troops gave a befitting reply to Islamabad's attack. Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan Army, earlier on Sunday, instigated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the Line of Control in Chiti Bakri area of Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army also retaliated to the unprovoked act strongly and effectively. At least two civilians including a minor girl were killed and nine people, including four soldiers were injured in the unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Rajouri district. Earlier on Saturday, two civilians were killed as Pakistan Army continued its unprovoked firing in state's Nowshera sector. Later in the day, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat will on Wednesday review the security situation and take stock of counter-terror operations in the Valley, which has been rocked with soaring turbulence recently besides the steady stream of ceasefire violations. Jaitley is visiting Srinagar on Wednesday and the Army Chief is already in the valley. The visit comes in the wake of beheading of two Indian soldiers by Pakistani Army in Poonch district earlier this month which was termed "barbaric" by India.