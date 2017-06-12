J-K: Army foils infiltration bid in Poonch

[India] June 12 (ANI): The Indian armed forces on the wee hours of June 11-12 foiled an infiltration bid by Pakistan backed terrorists in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The soldiers deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch detected suspicious move of a group at around 12:30 a.m. and opened fire at them after which the group retaliated and ran back across the LoC.

An intense combing operation was also conducted in the area which resulted in recovery of eight rucksacks and other war-like stores. (ANI)