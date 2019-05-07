J-K: Army Goodwill Schools outshine with 100% pass result in CBSE Class 10 exams

[India], May 07 (ANI): Students of Army Goodwill Schools in Jammu and Kashmir have scored 100 per cent pass result in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exams, the Indian Army said.

Hittam Ayoub from Rajouri district has topped scoring 94.2 per cent.

The Indian Army runs 43 Goodwill schools in Jammu and Kashmir, especially for those in far-flung areas, of which 3 are affiliated to the CBSE.

The results were announced at 2 pm on the official website of the CBSEcbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. on Monday.

The CBSE class 10 Board Exams were conducted at 4974 centres across India and abroad with participation of a total of 19298 schools. Starting with just four primary schools in 1998, Northern Command is currently running 43 Army Goodwill Schools under Project Sadbhavana and provides education to nearly 15000 students and employs around 1000 teaching and non-teaching staff. The schools have constantly endeavoured to co-opt modern teaching aids, such as digital classrooms, modern labs, well-stocked library and excellent sports infrastructure thus positively contributing to the growth of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)