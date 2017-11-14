J-K: Army organises youth fest at Kishtwar

[India], November 13 (ANI): The Indian Army on Monday organised a Youth Fest in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district's Chowgan ground .

The Fest was an amalgamation of variety of programmes highlighting the rich culture of different regions of India and stalls of food, entertainment and games for people of all the age groups to rejoice and cherish.

The event also encompassed display of various ethnic specialties from across the country.

Students from various schools of Kishtwar district and professional artists from other parts of the country participated in the event to showcase their talent and performed folk dances of Rajasthani, Punjabi and Kashmiri culture.

Indian martial art-Gatka, dance forms Kalbeliya and Bhangra along with an electrifying performance by the rock band were the highlights of the day. Stalls manifesting the talent of ITI and paintings, clay models were praiseworthy and the preponderant performance of the local youth of Kishtwar was highly commendable. Over 8000 people from all sections of society witnessed the event. The event was graced by officials of army, civil administration, police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and other civil dignitaries. The youth and spectators opined that the fest was an enlightening and enriching experience that has surely changed their perspective towards contributing to a peaceful and harmonious tomorrow. Speaking on the occasion, the General officer commanding (GOC), Delta Force expressed his gratitude to civil administration and local populace for their whole hearted support and enthusiastic participation in making the event a grand success. He emphasised that close coordination between civil administration and Army will take Chenab Valley towards meaningful progressive growth. The overwhelming response of youth in such events will send the message of peace and unity in the region, he added. (ANI)