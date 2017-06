[India], June 11 (ANI): An ATM guard on Saturday foiled an attempt to rob a bank by indentified persons in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district.

The robbers were trying to break into the bank, but the security guard stationed there raised an alarm.

According to police reports, the robbers had broken a window of the bank when the ATM guard noticed them.

The guard raised an alarm following which hundreds of locals rushed towards the bank, forcing the robbers to flee. (ANI)