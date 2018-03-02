J-K avalanche: Rs 4 lakh ex gratia announced for kin of deceased

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government announced an ex gratia of Rs four lakh each to the families of the three people who lost their lives during a snow avalanche in the Lashkote forest of Lolab.

The bodies of the three hunters had gone missing after an avalanche hit them in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district a few days ago.

On Thursday, the bodies of Bashir Ahmed, Ghulam Mohd Lone, Mohammed Altaf - all hailing from Jammu and Kashmir - were retrieved from the avalanche area after strenuous efforts by the joint rescue team.

The trio had gotten stuck in the avalanche that hit Guchibal Behak on February 24.