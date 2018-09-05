J-K: B Srinivas replaces AG Mir as ADGP, CID

[India], Sept 5 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed B Srinivas as the new additional director general of police (ADGP) (CID) replacing AG Mir. B. Srinivas is a 1990 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Jammu and Kashmir cadre.

"In the interest of administration the following transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect, Dr. B. Srinivas, IPS (JK:1990), awaiting orders of posting, is posted as ADGP, CID vice SHRI A.G. MIR, IPS(JK:1994)," reads an order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir government civil secretariat home department.

Mir has been transferred and posted as ADGP, Headquarters, Police Headquarter (PHQ) against available vacancy, the order added. The order comes after some media reports suggested that the Home Ministry was not happy with the state police and was considering a rejig. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), however, denied these reports and said, "On more than one occasion, MHA has commended the work done by J-K police and the valiant sacrifices made by the men and officers of J-K police. There is no question of any dissatisfaction." Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police S P Vaid also brushed aside these reports saying that the state police has been fighting a proxy war for decades and any speculative reporting, which can affect the morale of the cops, should be avoided. "@JmuKmrPolice has been fighting a proxy war for decades which requires a lot of courage & determination of the men & officers of JKP. Speculative articles which undermine their morale should be avoided. As regards to transfer, it's routine matter and prerogative of the government," he tweeted. (ANI)