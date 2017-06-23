J-K being pushed decades back by PDP-BJP govt's failure: Rahul Gandhi on cop's lynching

Heartbreaking to see J&K being pushed back several decades because of the complete failure of the PDP/BJP Govt

— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 23, 2017 “The brutal lynching of Dy SP Md Ayub Pandith marks a new low. Pained beyond words at the horrific incident,” he said on Twitter.

“Heartbreaking to see J&K being pushed back several decades because of the complete failure of the PDP/BJP Govt,” he added.

On Friday, a furious mob lynched the Deputy Superintendent of near Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar. As per news agency reports, he allegedly opened fire at a group of people who caught him clicking pictures near the mosque.

At least three people were injured in the firing, said sources from the region. The police officer identified as Mohammed Ayub Pandith was on duty when the mob attacked him, a police spokesman said.

Police sources said that Pandith was seen moving around by people near Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area at 12.30 am.

He was allegedly clicking pictures of people while they were coming out of the mosque. They said people tried to catch Pandit who allegedly fired several shots from his pistol, injuring three persons. The irate mob then caught hold of him and stripped him naked before stoning him to death, the sources said.