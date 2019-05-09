J-K: BSF apprehends Pakistani national near Samba sector

[India], May 9 (ANI): A Pakistani national was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) near Samba sector on Wednesday, officials said.

The person has been identified as Mohammad Afzal, a resident of Narowal in Nihar district of Pakistan.

"The alleged intruder was apprehended by the patrol party near Samba sector. He has been identified as Mohammad Afzal son of Liyakat Ali and a resident of Narowal in Nihar district of Pakistan," BSF said.

It is yet to be revealed if anything suspicious was recovered from him.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)