J-K: BSF soldier killed in cross-border firing in Samba

& Kashmir) [India], May 15 (ANI): A Border Security Force soldier lost his life in a cross-border firing along the International Boundary (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on the intervening night of May 14 and 15.

He was immediately evacuated and provided medical facilities but could not be saved.

The firing began when troopers of Manguchack post, 173 Battalion BSF noticed suspicious movements ahead of a fence, closer to IB, and fired few illumination rounds to clear visibility.

The firing was immediately retaliated from where the movement was suspected. The BSF troopers from nearby mounds further retaliated by firing. Complete area of operations is cordoned off, and firing has stopped for now. However, a search operation is underway. (ANI)