J-K Cabinet approves 10% reservation for economically weaker sections in general category

[India], March 1 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday passed the Bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections in the general category.

“This (decision) would pave the way for reserving State Government jobs to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir who are from economically weaker sections belonging to any religion or caste,” a statement read.

Benefit of promotion to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, which include Gujjars and Bakarwals amongst others, has also been made applicable to the state.

“After a long wait of 24 years, the 77th Constitution Amendment of 1995 has now been applied to the State of Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement added. Meanwhile, it has also been decided that people living near the International Border (IB) have been brought at par with those living near the Line of Control (LoC) for reservation in the State Government jobs by amending the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 through an Ordinance. The statement added, “Earlier, the provision of three per cent reservation was available only for youth living within six kms of LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. Now this provision will be applicable for people living near the IB also. This has been a long pending demand of the population living near the IB as they have been facing the brunt of cross border firing in Jammu and Kashmir.” (ANI)