J-K: Cabinet approves passenger fare revision

[India] June 7 (ANI): In order to provide immediate relief to transporters vehicle owners of the state who are plying Commercial Passenger Vehicles, the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today accorded sanction to the revision of Passenger Fare 2017.

An increase of 13.75 percent for big buses and mini buses, 8.25 percent increase to taxi maxi cab segment and 2.85 percent increase to auto rickshaw category (petrol driven) on the present prevailing rates notified vide SRO-24 dated Febuary 3, 2017

The Cabinet further directed that the Transport Department shall take effective steps to ensure proper regulation of movement of trucks and adherence to the rates fixed for carriage of goods across the State. On January 25, Chief Minister Mufti convened a high level meeting of state transporters to discuss various issues pertaining to the transport sector. The transporters highlighted various demands including that the passenger fare had not been revised since 2014 despite increase in the fuel prices and other input costs. The Chief Minister directed the transport department to submit a proposal for revision of the passenger fare. Accordingly, a High Level Empowered Committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Commissioner/Secretary, Finance which submitted its recommendations on May 12. In view of the recommendations of the High Level Empowered Committee, the revision in the passenger fare was approved. (ANI)