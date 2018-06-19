J-K cabinet meet to take place meet tomorrow

[India], June 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah has called for a meeting of all ministers in the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet in the national capital.

The meeting will take place tomorrow at around 12:00 pm in the national capital.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta is also expected to attend the meeting.

According to media reports, Shah has called for the meeting to discuss issues related to state.

On a related note, the Valley has witnessed several unfortunate incidents in the past week.

On June 14, 'Rising Kashmir' Editor Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar's Press Colony area. The same day, bullet-ridden body of Army jawan Aurangzeb, who was abducted by terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, was recovered from Gusoo area. (ANI)