J-K: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector

Srinagar: Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, by resorting to firing on forward posts.

The firing from across the border in Debraj, Krishna Ghati and Ishapur in Mendhar sector started around 10.30 am, prompting retaliation by Indian troops guarding the border, a police official said.

He said the exchange of fire was continuing between the two sides when the last reports were received.

However, there was no immediate report of any casualty.

Two Army porters were injured in Pakistani firing, which lasted for ten minutes, on September 7. Earlier, on September 1, Assistant Sub Inspector Kamaljit Singh of the Border Security Force sustained bullet injuries due to enemy fire from across the LoC at a forward post in Krishna Ghati Sector, an officer said. He was provided first aid and evacuated from the post but unfortunately succumbed to the injuries, he said.