J-K: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector, two porters injured

[India], September 7 (ANI): The Pakistan Army on Thursday again resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation across Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The firing which was reported around 11.45 a.m. led to injuring two porters.

Prompting to the continuous firing, the Indian Army retaliated strong after which the firing halted at around 11.55 a.m.

Significantly, the incident has come just four days after the Pakistan troops violated ceasefire in the Mankot sector of Poonch.

Earlier, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Naushera sector of Rajouri on August 31. (ANI)