J-K: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in two sectors

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): The Pakistani Army on Saturday once again resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in RS Pura and Akhnoor sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army is retaliating.

The firing is still going on.

This is the third consecutive day when the Pakistan Rangers heavily shelled civilian areas and border outposts (BoPs).

Yesterday, at least 11 civilians were injured in various areas of Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC.

Two civilians were injured in the ceasefire violation in Ramgarh sector, five in Hiranagar sector in Kathua and four in RS Pura sector in the Valley. The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel also launched a massive retaliatory firing. (ANI)