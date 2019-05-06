J-K: Civilian injured in ceasefire violation by Pak

[India], May 06 (ANI): A civilian was injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Degwar village of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The civilian received bullet injury on his head during ceasefire violation that took place on Sunday at around 8:30 pm.

Tehsildar Haveli Poonch, Naresh Kumar told ANI, "He was injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan around 8:30 pm today. He suffered a bullet injury in the head. The treatment is underway".

Yesterday, Pakistan resorted to mortar shelling and firing of small arms in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Keeping in view the safety of students, all government and private schools up to 10+2 level within 0-5 Km distance from LoC in Keri sector (Education Zone Doongi) of Rajouri will remain closed on May 6. "As a precautionary measure and keeping in view safety of the students, all Govt & Pvt. schools up to 10+2 level within 0-5 Km distance from LoC in Keri sector (Education Zone Doongi) of Rajouri shall remain closed tomorrow, May 6," Rajouri Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad said. (ANI)