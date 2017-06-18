J-K: Civilian injured in terror attack in Pulwama

[India], June 18 (ANI): A civilian was injured in firing by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.

The injured, a resident of Arrubagh Pulwama in South Kashmir, was rushed to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.

He sustained a bullet injury to his abdomen.

Earlier this week, two civilians were killed after forces opened fire on protesters in Srinagar.

One civilian was killed on Thursday in Srinagar's Rangreth area after Sashastra Sema Bal (SSB) personnel allegedly opened fire to disperse stone-pelters.

Another one lost his life on Friday during an encounter between security forces and militants in Arwani village in south Kashmir's Bijbehara area.(ANI)