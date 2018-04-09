J-K CM meets Sitharaman, bats for 'humane approach' in dealing situations

[India], Apr. 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday called on Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Mufti underscored the need for adopting a humane approach while dealing with the situations and avoiding collateral damage during security operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Every civilian killing or collateral damage put the peaceful engagement efforts of the Government on the back burner and gives the vested elements an opportunity to exploit the situation to their advantage," she said.

Both the Chief Minister and the Defence Minister agreed on sticking to a professional approach to deal with the situations to win back hearts and minds of people. Mufti also raised the issue of enhancement of rent on the properties, including orchards and buildings, under the use of Army in the state. She also sought to expedite the process of handing over of balance portion of Tattoo Ground to local administration for developing tourist infrastructure. Besides this, Mufti also sought handing over of 456 canals of land from Army at Anantnag High Grounds and vacation of Kharbathang Plateau at Kargil in lieu of alternate pieces of land. She also sought clearance of bottlenecks coming in the way of expansion of Jammu Airport and Jammu University. (ANI)