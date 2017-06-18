J-K CM Mufti hosted Iftar party at her residence

[India], June 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti hosted Iftar party here this evening.

Around 1000 guests, representing different walks of life, attended the function.

As the dusk set in, the lawns of the chief minister's residence reverberated with thanks for the Almighty after which the people broke their fast with dates and juices.

A special attraction of the chief minister's Iftar was the presence of the youth from Jammu, who qualified civil services examination this year. (ANI)