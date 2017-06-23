J-K CM pays homage to cop murdered by lynch mob

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti paid homage to Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammed Ayub Pandith who was lynched by a mob in Kashmir.

The deceased DSP was allegedly making a video of the local stone pelting. In objection, the murderous mob attacked him and stoned him to death.

Reports say the cop opened fire in self defence with his service pistol on the mob, in which three people were injured. The angry mob then lynched him.

Police have recovered the body of the deceased officer and are currently investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed the incident and tweeted, "Another officer sacrificed his life in line of duty DySP Mohammed Ayub Pandith of Security beaten to death by mob at #Nowhatta last night."