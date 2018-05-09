J-K CM to convene all-party meeting over situation in valley

[India], May 08 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti will convene an all-party meeting here on Wednesday to discuss the present situation of the Kashmir valley.

Recently, there have been rampant incidents of stone pelting in the valley that have become a matter of concern for the administration.

Yesterday, R Thirumani (22), a tourist from Chennai, died in a hospital after being hit by a stone during clashes in Narbal area.

Earlier on May 2, a bus carrying school students was attacked by stone-pelters in Zawoora village of Shopian district.

On April 30, seven tourists were injured when stone-throwers targeted vehicles in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. (ANI)