J-K CM to take decision on resignation of BJP minister: Ram Madhav

[India], Apr 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday informed that the resignation of the two of the party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet will be set to the chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for the final decision.

Interacting with media here, Madhav said that the resignation of Chandra Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh was sent to state party president first and now it will be sent to the Chief Minister to the same.

"The ministers decided that they will resign from their post. We held discussions on it and their resignation will be sent to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister today," the BJP general secretary said.

Further defending his party leaders, Madhav said that both the leaders went to pacify the crowd gathering to protest against the Kathua incident but were misunderstood to be a "pro-rapists". "On March 1, a huge crowd gathered in Kathua and our ministers went there to pacify them. A misunderstanding took place; they should have been more alert. Their intention was not to hamper the investigation. Allegations on them being pro-rapists aren't true," Madhav said. Both the minister of the BJP tendered their resignations from the state cabinet posts on April 13. The ministers submitted their resignation to the president of the party's state unit, Sat Sharma. Forest Minister Singh and Industries Minister Ganga had attended the rally which was carried out in support of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case Earlier on Friday, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged Mufti to take stringent action against the ministers who are supporting the accused in Kathua rape case. In Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, an eight-year-old Muslim nomadic girl was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, tortured and killed. After being missing for a week, her body was found on January 17. (ANI)