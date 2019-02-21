J-K: Community bunkers being made for safety of locals along LoC

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Community bunkers are being constructed in three regions of the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, for locals to take shelter in during cross border firing, according to local authorities

The bunkers are being built in Nowshera, Sunderbani and Manjakote areas.

Rajouri Dist Development Commissioner said: "Local residents had to moved whenever there was firing or ceasefire violation. The bunkers will be a safe shelter for them".

Bunkers are commonly used by soldiers near border areas to safely guard the Line of Control (LOC).

Pakistan army has often resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in different bordering areas of Rajouri. On Wednesday as well, the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of the district for the second consecutive day. The cross border firing was retaliated by the Indian Army. Pakistan has continued to violate the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the agreement during flag meetings between the border guarding forces of the two nations. (ANI)