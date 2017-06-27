J-K Cop lynching: Activist returns award, says ‘Talibanisation’ happening in society

[India], June 27 (ANI): Condemning the brutal lynching of Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Ayub Pandith by a mob, Human Rights Activist Shabnam Hashmi returned her award National Minority Rights Award saying the spreading 'Talibanisation' in society is a matter of concern.

"I am angry with this government. The government is doing some incidents by own and some are being outsourced. These people belong to BJP and BJP is controlled by RSS.

The way Talibanisation is happening in society is a matter of concern," Hashmi told ANI.

In a scathing attack on the Central Government, Hashmi said that the Centre has no control over such acts, and the attackers are especially targeting the Muslims and the Christians. "The Central Government has no control over the way mob lynching taking place in whole nation especially attacking Muslims and Christians. The government is not trying to stop such acts. So, in order to oppose such acts I have returned my award," she said. Pandith was lynched to death by a violent mob in downtown Srinagar. The deceased DSP was on surveillance and was allegedly clicking pictures of people emerging from the Jamia Masjid mosque, when a mob attacked him. After the situation became out of control, the cop in his own defence open fire through his service pistol on the mob, in which three people got injured. The angry mob then proceeded to attack him more severely and ended up taking his life. However, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said two people have been arrested and a third person has been identified in connection with the lynching of Pandith. (ANI)