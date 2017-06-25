J-K cop lynching: Defence experts call for tougher action

[India], June 25 (ANI): A day after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to carry out investigation into lynching of Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammed Ayub Pandith, the defence experts on Sunday said it was not enough to curb such attacks, adding that state government should give a free hand to the police force to operate in counter insurgency measures.

"It is good that the SIT has been formed, but much more needs to be done. A strict action needs to be taken. The state government needs to give greater power to the police and see to it that they have been given a free hand to operate in their counter insurgency measures," defence expert Rahul Jalali told ANI.

Echoing the same, another expert Qamar Agha said tough measures need to be adopted to check the systematic attempt to create chaos and anarchy in Jammu and Kashmir. "It is good that the SIT has been formed, but some more measures have to be taken to curb such attacks. There is a systematic attempt to create chaos and anarchy in Jammu and Kashmir. Some tough action needs to be taken," Agha told ANI. The police on Saturday arrested three more persons in connection with the lynching of Pandith, leading to a total of five arrests. Additionally, in order to enhance the investigation procedure, a SIT was also formed to look into the case. Dy. SP Pandith was lynched near the Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of J-K on Thursday after he allegedly opened fire on a group of people who caught him clicking pictures near a mosque. Three people were injured by the pistol firing. A curfew was imposed in the area and police reinforcements had to be deployed to restore normalcy. Immediately after the incident, Ayub's body was taken to the police control room for identification and completion of other legal procedures. Muslims across Kashmir were observing Shab-e-Qadr (the night of power) with night-long prayers and supplications being made inside the mosques and shrines of the valley. As a precautionary measure, the authorities have already announced restrictions on the movement of people in seven police station areas of the city. (ANI)