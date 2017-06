[India], June 22 (ANI): The joint team of Army's first Rashtriya Rifles and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir Police have laid a cordon in several villages.

The cordon has been laid in Baghpora, Magraypora of Marhama in Bijbehara in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district after some inputs of militants hiding there.

A search operation is currently going on.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)