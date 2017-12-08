J-K: Cordon, search operation launched in Qazigund

[India], December 8 (ANI): The security forces on Friday launched a cordon and search operation in Kulgam's Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir, four days after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces.

While one soldier was martyred in the encounter, three terrorists were neutralised who had also been part of the terror group involved in the attack on Amarnath pilgrims earlier this year.

In addition, a suspected terrorist, who managed to flee away during the encounter, was also arrested by the Anantnag Police on Tuesday.

Following the encounter, the train services between Banihal and Srinagar also remained suspended for two days. (ANI)