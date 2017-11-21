J-K: CRPF, Army joint operation neutralises three terrorists in Handwara

[India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said that three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were neutralised in Handwara in a joint operation launched by the CRPF and army.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Muneer Khan said that a joint operation was launched after getting a tip off about the terrorist hiding in a house.

"We started operation at midnight on specific information of terrorists hiding in Magam. Based on this information, a joint operation was launched by Army and CRPF police in that area. The terrorists, who were hiding in a house, were asked to surrender but they kept on firing on search parties. The fire was retaliated and encounter continued for one and a half hour," Khan told ANI.

He further informed that huge cache of arms and ammunition including grenades, three AK-47 have also been recovered from the terrorist. Three Pakistan-based LeT terrorists were neutralised in Magam area of Handwara district in North Kashmir on Tuesday. State DGP S P Vaid hailed the security force for their "excellent work" in counterpoising the three terrorists. Earlier on Saturday, six LeT terrorists, including Mumbai attack mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi's nephew Owaid, were gunned down by security forces during Bandipora encounter in Hajin sector.(ANI)