J-K: CRPF constable loses two fingers during clashes in Anantnag

[India], June 26 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 164 Battalion Assistant Commandant Arvind and a constable Santosh Kumar were injured during clashes in Anantnag's Verinag, in which the latter lost his two fingers.

Reportedly, the protesters clashed with the police outside a huge ground Eidgah in downtown Srinagar. The clashes started in the morning after the locals offered namaz on the eve of Eid.

In retaliation to this, the police forced to use tear gas on the protesters, who were pelting stones at them. However, the crowd dispersed after nearly 20 minutes.

In Anantnag, a mob had started throwing stones after Eid prayers at Janglat Mandi. On June 23, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Ayub Pandith in Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) was lynched to death by a violent mob. The deceased DSP was allegedly making a video of the local stone pelting, while objecting to this the violent mob attacked him. After the situation became out of control, the deceased in his own defence open fire through his service pistol on the mob, in which three people got injured. The angry mob then proceeded to attack him more severely and ended up taking his life. Five persons were arrested and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was has been constituted to look the case.(ANI)