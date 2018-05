[India], May 12 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan suffered a bullet injury in an ongoing encounter that broke out between the terrorists and the security forces in Pulwama district in the wee hours of Saturday, according to official sources.

The gunfight broke out when the security forces were carrying out cordon and search operations in the area.

Reportedly, the security forces have managed to trap two to three terrorists in the area.

More details are awaited. (ANI)