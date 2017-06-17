J-K DGP assures quick action, justice for six policemen killed in Anantnag

[India], June 17 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) S.P. Vaid on Saturday blamed the Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) group for ambushing a police jeep a day before in which six policemen were killed in the Anantnag district and assured that 'action will be taken and justice will be given'.

Speaking to reporters, Vaid said, "The perpetrator will be brought to book and they will face the law soon. Action will be taken and results will be shown. This unfortunate incident has been committed by Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) group led by Bashir Lashkari we will track him down and make sure justice is done".

Further speaking on the LeT group, Vaid stated that Lashkari's fired from close range that's why the bodies are mutilated. "As per our information, the LeT group fired from close range that's why the bodies are mutilated," Vaid added. Defence Minister Arun Jaitley earlier in the day took to Twitter to condemn yesterday's terrorist attack. "Killing of six policemen by terrorists in #Achabal is a cowardice act. My condolences to the bereaved families. Salute to martyrs," Jaitley tweeted. On June 16, a troop of 90 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Operation Group (SOG) and Rashtriya Rifles had recovered dead bodies of three terrorists, including (LeT) commander Junaid Matto, killed in an encounter that happened a day before between security forces and militants in the Arwani village of south Kashmir's Bijbehara area. Nisar Ahmed, along with Matto, was also killed. Along with the bodies, arms and ammunition like two AK 47, six magazines and two pouches were also recovered by the security forces on Saturday morning. Yesterday, a cordon and search operation was started at the Arwani village after security forces received intelligence inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists in the area. Meanwhile, the joint separatist leadership called for complete shutdown in the Valley today against the killing of two civilians in firing by security forces a day before. The security has also been beefed up to prevent any untoward incident. (ANI)