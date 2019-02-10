J-K: Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in Kulgam

[India], Feb 10 (ANI): An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Kellam Devsar area in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The encounter broke out during a search operation in the area. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, they said.

Two terrorists from militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 1, police said.

On January 26, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar. The joint operation was carried out by 50 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Srinagar Police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)