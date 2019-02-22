J-K: Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in Sopore

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Warpora area of Sopore in Baramulla district.

The operations are underway security forces acted on a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area.

More details awaited.

Earlier on Monday, security forces had gunned down the mastermind of the Pulwama terror attack along with two other terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in a fierce encounter in which a Major and four other security personnel were also killed. (ANI)