J-K: Encounter underway in Anantnag

[India], Jan. 09 (ANI): An encounter is reportedly underway between the militants and the security forces in Anantnag district's Kokernag area.

The two sides began exchanging fire in the forest area of Larnoo, according to police sources.

More details are awaited.

Recently, five jawans lost their lives after terrorists stormed a training centre in Pulwama's Awantipora in the wee hours.

The terrorists first lobbed grenades and then began indiscriminate firing and entered the centre on December 26. (ANI)