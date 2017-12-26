J-K: Encounter underway in Pulwama

[India], Dec 26 (ANI): An encounter is reportedly underway in Karnabal Samboora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district between the terrorists and the security forces on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Two terrorists are believed to be trapped.

50 RR, Jammu and Kashmir Police and 110 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the site where the encounter is underway.

Earlier on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) alleged that the Indian Army killed three Pakistan Army personnel and injured one in "unprovoked ceasefire violation" along the Line of Control (LoC) at Rukh Chakri sector in Rawalakot.

(Further details awaited) (ANI)