J-K: Encounter underway in Sopore

& Kashmir) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Warpora area of Sopore in Baramulla district on Friday. No casualties have been reported yet.

The encounter started early in the morning following a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area.

On February 18, security forces gunned down the mastermind of the Pulwama terror attack along with two other terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), in a fierce encounter in which a Major and four other security personnel were killed.

More details awaited (ANI)