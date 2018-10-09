J-K: Ex-Armyman's daughter to contest municipal elections

[India], Oct 9 (ANI): Rukmani Sambyal, 28-year-old daughter of a former Army man, will contest local body elections from Samba's Kehli Mandi region as an independent candidate.

Daughter of former serviceman Sambyal, Rukmani is currently pursuing a Master's degree. While speaking to ANI, she opined that rather than blaming the government, it would be better to enter politics and bring about the necessary changes.

"My family is very interested in politics and that is how I got interested in this. I think we easily blame the government, but if one can participate and bring about a change that will be much better. Participation is the only way to bring about a change. If we do not vote or participate in improving things around us how will we get better? I always wanted to bring about a change for good," Rukmani said.

She continued: "I am contesting the municipal elections to see what good I can do and my family has supported me in this. I will now be connected to people of all ages and all of them will have different expectations, I will have to fulfil them. To ensure that social schemes reach all will be my priority." A science graduate from Jammu and Kashmir University, the 28-year-old further said her inspiration is External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. "Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani and many other women are at very important positions and that is evidence that women are no less. My inspiration is Union External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj. I think women did not have as many opportunities but now that we have been given a chance, I am sure we will do our best." Another native of the village said if the right amount of support is provided to Rukmani, other girls too will be inspired to take up similar roles. "It is nice to see the slogan of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' come true. We are supporting her and people also expect good work from her. If she succeeds it will be good for all of us. Other girls will also get inspired to do something for the people of their villages. We used to hear such things from people from big cities, but now this has started happening in small areas and villages. This shows that we are on the right track," said the village local. Polling for local body elections in Samba will take place on October 13.(ANI)