J-K finance minister Haseeb Drabu dropped from Cabinet

[India]Mar 12(ANI): Senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Haseeb Drabu has been dropped from the state Cabinet days after he remarked that the situation in the state shouldn't be seen as a political problem.

"Jammu and Kashmir shouldn't be seen as a conflict state or a political problem, but as a society with social issues," Drabu had said at an event in New Delhi on Friday.

Drabu's remarks had come under fire from both mainstream and separatist leaders. (ANI)