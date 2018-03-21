J-K: Five jawans, five terrorist killed in Kupwara encounter

[India], Mar. 21 (ANI): At least five terrorists and five security personnel have been killed in an ongoing encounter in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson identified the slain policemen as special police officer (SPO) Mohammad Yousuf, of Kachama village of Kupwara, and selection grade constable Deepak Thesoo, of Nagrota of Jammu region. Another SPO Javaid Ahmad was injured, but his condition is said to be stable.

According to the media reports, the deceased soldiers have been identified as Sepoy Ashraf Rather of 160 Territorial Army and Naik Ranjeet Kholka of 5 Bihar Regiment.

The identification of the third soldier is awaited. The encounter site is around 8 km from Kupwara town and Halmathpora is the last village before the LoC, which is 20-25 km away from the spot. More details are awaited. (ANI)