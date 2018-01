[India], Jan 6 (ANI): Four policemen were killed and few seriously injured on Saturday due to Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Baramulla district's Sopore of Jammu and Kashmir.

The IED blast took place in the market area of Sopore.

The policemen were from 3rd Battalion of Indian Reserve Police (IRP).

The figures of the casualties may rise.

More details are awaited. (ANI)