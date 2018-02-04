J-K: Four soldiers killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

[India], Feb. 04 (ANI): Four soldiers were killed and another was injured in the ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Sunday.

One officer, three jawans lost their lives after the Pakistani ranger initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, mortars and missiles, in Bhimber Gali sector, said the army.

The army retaliated strongly and effectively and heavy damage has been inflicted on the Pakistani Army posts.

The firing is still underway. Meanwhile, as per a source, all 84 schools located within 5 km along LoC from Sunderbani to Manjakote have been closed for next three days. (ANI)