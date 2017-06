[India] June 7 (ANI): At least four infiltrators have been gunned down in Machhil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, where Indian security forces have successfully foiled an infiltration bid today.

According to reports, operations by 56 Rashtriya Rifles are still underway to flush out terrorists.

Security forces have recovered map sheets and other war like stores, three AK-47, one pistol and three GPS from the death intruders.

More details to follow. (ANI)